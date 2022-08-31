UK ONS says energy bill support won't feed into inflation stats

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's statistics agency ruled
on Wednesday that an energy bill rebate offered to households by
the government will not feed directly into the country's
inflation statistics.
Economists and bond investors had been looking closely at
whether statisticians would classify the support packages as
price cuts for consumers that would directly lower headline
inflation rates - and with it debt interest costs for the
government arising from inflation-linked bonds.
However, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) ruled
that the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) should be treated as
increasing household income rather than reducing their
expenditure.
"Therefore... the payment will not affect either the
Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs
(CPIH), the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) or the Retail Prices
Index (RPI)," the ONS said in a statement.
Announced in May when energy price forecasts were much
lower, the EBSS comprises 400 pounds ($467) of discounts on
household bills, paid in installments over six months starting
in October.
The two candidates to become Britain's next prime minister
- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi
Sunak - have clashed over how to respond to soaring energy
prices, with the front-runner Truss initially saying she would
rather cut taxes than give "handouts".
Both sides have acknowledged that the poorest in society
will need support and the government went further on Friday in
saying that households should look at how much energy they use -
after previously saying people would know what to do.
The leadership race concludes on Sept. 5.
($1 = 0.8564 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William James)