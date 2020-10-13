UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Neptune Energy adopts Halliburton cloud applications for drilling and wells

October 13, 2020

Neptune Energy is to adopt Halliburton's DecisionSpace 365 well construction suite of cloud applications to consolidate all global drilling and wells activities, improve efficiency and reduce non-productive time.

The three-year agreement - part of Neptune's digital subsurface programme - will create a platform for Neptune's digital well program, and lead to potential annual savings of more than US$20 million. The program aims to reduce the duration for planning wells from weeks to days, automate engineering calculations and consolidate data currently held across multiple global locations into one.

Moving to a cloud-based solution will enable Neptune to incorporate artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to solve upstream challenges and support the company's overall digital transformation. Read more…