Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Neptune Energy adopts Halliburton cloud applications for drilling and wells

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:50am EDT

October 13, 2020

Neptune Energy is to adopt Halliburton's DecisionSpace 365 well construction suite of cloud applications to consolidate all global drilling and wells activities, improve efficiency and reduce non-productive time.

The three-year agreement - part of Neptune's digital subsurface programme - will create a platform for Neptune's digital well program, and lead to potential annual savings of more than US$20 million. The program aims to reduce the duration for planning wells from weeks to days, automate engineering calculations and consolidate data currently held across multiple global locations into one.

Moving to a cloud-based solution will enable Neptune to incorporate artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to solve upstream challenges and support the company's overall digital transformation. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aGermany says UK must move in 'critical stage' of Brexit talks
RE
05:07aIKEA UK to buy back customers' unwanted furniture
RE
05:06aUK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end
RE
05:05aJ&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant
RE
05:05aUS should follow EU and China in setting carbon-neutral target - UN's WMO
RE
05:00aAvocado boom comes at a price in Portugal's parched Algarve
RE
05:00aGerman banks should prepare for wave of insolvencies, says Bundesbank
RE
04:59aSoftBank Vision Fund seeking cash for blank-check company
RE
04:58aSoftBank Vision Fund seeking cash for blank-check company - source
RE
04:54aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FRAPORT AG : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER 2020: Passenger Levels Still Low at Frankfurt Airport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group