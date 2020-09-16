Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Proserv rolls out two new facilities to boost global service operations

09/16/2020 | 06:40am EDT

September 16, 2020

Controls technology provider Proserv Controls has formally unveiled two new cutting-edge facilities in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi and Cumbernauld, near Glasgow, Scotland as it seeks to drive forwards its expanding service support business. Despite the ongoing global challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aberdeen-based firm has proactively pursued the establishment of the new sites in recent months as it continues to win significant orders amid the general slowdown.

The new facility in Abu Dhabi is an upgrade on its previous base in Mussafah, boasting a dedicated service workshop of more than 1,000 square metres, and a total footprint of almost 3,000 square metres.

The new site in Cumbernauld represents the firm's Service Centre of Excellence for Measurement and replaces its location in Coatbridge. The facility offers almost 800 square metres of space, including a testing laboratory, workshop and office provision. The base will serve as the team's global headquarters for its growing measurement and metering activities, with a capability to supply independent system design, build and installation. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:39:03 UTC
