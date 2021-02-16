Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Repsol Sinopec forms industry alliance to maximise recovery

02/16/2021 | 10:13am EST
February 16, 2021

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited has formed an innovative partnership with energy service providers TechnipFMC and Petrofac, creating an industry alliance which seeks to maximise the recovery of oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The partnership will offer the owners of oil and gas discoveries near Repsol Sinopec's existing North Sea infrastructure hubs an integrated, technically robust and commercially flexible solution to meet their near to mid-term development objectives.

Under the terms of the partnership, TechnipFMC will deploy its iFEED® front-end engineering and design solution and its integrated subsea business model, iEPCI™, whilst Petrofac will provide all topsides engineering and operations support. Repsol Sinopec will provide access to its facilities under the industry-led infrastructure code of practice. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 15:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
