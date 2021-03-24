Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Neptune awards Borr Drilling contract for Dutch, UK campaigns

03/24/2021 | 07:17am EDT
March 24, 2021

Neptune Energy has awarded a $21.4 million contract to Borr Drilling, consolidating development, exploration and well decommissioning activities in the Dutch and UK sectors of the North Sea, and reducing costs and operational emissions.

The activities will be carried out by Borr Drilling's new Prospector 1 jack-up rig which is equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from its operations by up to 95%.

The approach complements Neptune Energy's commitment to working with supply chain partners to maximise efficiency and reduce operational emissions across its growing portfolio of assets and development projects. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
