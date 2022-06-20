Log in
UK PM Boris Johnson feeling well after operation, to resume working

06/20/2022 | 11:10am EDT
British PM Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to take questions in parliament, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is feeling well after a minor operation under general anaesthetic related to his sinuses and will take meetings in his Downing Street office on Monday, his spokesman said.

"He is feeling well and has come back down to the office and is due to take meetings this afternoon," his spokesman told reporters, adding Johnson would chair cabinet on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2022
