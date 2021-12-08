Log in
UK PM Johnson: Christmas parties "okay" under COVID Plan B

12/08/2021 | 01:43pm EST
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Christmas parties are allowed under new COVID-19 measures in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, and seasonal children's nativity plays should not be cancelled.

"We don't want nativity plays to be cancelled," Johnson said as he announced so-called "Plan B" measures including a work from home order and a COVID pass scheme.

"We think that it's okay, currently on what we can see, to keep going with Christmas parties, but obviously everybody should exercise due caution," he said, adding that ventilation, hand-washing and getting tested were sensible things to do. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Alistair Smout)


