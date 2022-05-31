Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK PM Johnson faces new threat of confidence vote over lockdown parties

05/31/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson leaves the 10 Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing the growing threat of a confidence vote as two more lawmakers suggested they had lost faith in his government over the "partygate" scandal and a former party leader said he could be challenged next week.

John Stevenson, a Conservative member of parliament, said he has been "deeply disappointed" by the rule-breaking parties during the COVID-19 national lockdowns and called for the prime minister to put himself forward for a vote of confidence as a way to "draw the line" under the issues.

"Sadly, the prime minister appears unwilling to bring matters to a head," Stevenson said in a statement. "Therefore, the only option is for the Conservative MPs to facilitate a vote of confidence. I have already taken the appropriate action."

A damning official report published last week detailed a series of illegal parties at Johnson's Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, prompting a new wave of calls for the Conservative prime minister to step aside.

More than 25 Conservative lawmakers have called on Johnson to resign, while at least a further six have criticised his conduct but stopped short of saying he should resign.

Should Johnson lose a confidence vote, he would be removed as prime minister.

William Hague, who led the Conservative Party from 1997 to 2001, said Johnson is likely to face a vote of confidence by the end of June and could face one as early as next week when members of parliament return from recess.

Hague said the report by a senior civil servant into the illegal parties represented a kind of "slow fuse explosion" and with more Conservative lawmakers publicly criticising Johnson "the fuse is getting closer to the dynamite".

"Johnson is in real trouble here," he told Times Radio. The party is "moving towards, either next week or around the end of June, they are moving towards having a ballot."

Andrea Leadsom, a former Cabinet minister and prominent Brexiteer, accused Johnson of "unacceptable failings of leadership" and said it was "extremely unlikely that senior leaders were unaware of what was going on".

Leadsom, the former business minister who twice ran to be Conservative Party leader, did not call for Johnson to resign but said individual lawmakers would need to decide how best to restore confidence in the government.

At least 54 Conservative members of parliament are required to formally request a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee for one to be triggered. The letters are confidential, so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have actually been submitted. [L8N2XN32W]

Science Minister George Freeman, asked on Sky News whether the prime minister would win a vote of no confidence next week, said: "I just don't know."

"I don't know where backbench colleagues are," he said.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
03:57pRussia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jail
RE
03:56pGold falls for second month on strength in Treasury yields, dollar
RE
03:56pU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
03:51pUvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre
RE
03:51pDenmark to vote on overturning 30 years of EU defence reticence
RE
03:49pRussia extends quotas for fertiliser exports to help domestic farmers
RE
03:49pColombia peso, market rally on candidate Hernandez's advance to second round
RE
03:48pActor Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges - Good Morning America
RE
03:46pPoland to extend anti-inflation measures, government says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surge fans inflation fears, dampens stocks
2After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever
3LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
4RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5TECO 2030 releases Q1 2022 Report

HOT NEWS