UK PM Johnson has 'got to go' - opposition leader

Addressing an audience at London's Fabian Society meeting about "domestic and international policy priorities for the next Labour government", according to the organisation's official website, and the challenges facing the country and the National Health Service, the UK opposition leader said there was now a "national interest" that Johnson is replaced as prime minister and Conservative Party leader.

Johnson reacted on Wednesday (January 12) in the House of Commons to a series of recent revelations that parties were held in Downing Street while the UK was under strict lockdowns in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After apologising for attending a drinks gathering in May 2020, Johnson's authority took yet another hit on Friday (January 14) after revelations that his staff had partied in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband, at a time when mixing indoors was banned.

After building a political career out of flouting accepted norms, Johnson is now under growing pressure from some of his own lawmakers to quit due to apparent rule-breaking at Downing Street.