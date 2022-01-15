Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK PM Johnson has 'got to go' - opposition leader

01/15/2022 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addressing an audience at London's Fabian Society meeting about "domestic and international policy priorities for the next Labour government", according to the organisation's official website, and the challenges facing the country and the National Health Service, the UK opposition leader said there was now a "national interest" that Johnson is replaced as prime minister and Conservative Party leader.

Johnson reacted on Wednesday (January 12) in the House of Commons to a series of recent revelations that parties were held in Downing Street while the UK was under strict lockdowns in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After apologising for attending a drinks gathering in May 2020, Johnson's authority took yet another hit on Friday (January 14) after revelations that his staff had partied in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband, at a time when mixing indoors was banned.

After building a political career out of flouting accepted norms, Johnson is now under growing pressure from some of his own lawmakers to quit due to apparent rule-breaking at Downing Street.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pGlobal vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:27pLondon Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies - WSJ
RE
01:09pEthiopia says WHO chief has links to rebellious Tigrayan forces
RE
01:06pJamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:45pReliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's battery scheme
RE
12:33pRussia detains six more suspected REvil group members
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
3GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets
4Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
5U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

HOT NEWS