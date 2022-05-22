Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK PM Johnson has not intervened in 'partygate' report, education minister says

05/22/2022 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of COVID-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

Britain's opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson's Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is expected next week.

"The Prime Minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted," Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.

Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians and some in his own party for him to resign over the "partygate" scandal after it emerged that he and officials had broken stringent lockdown laws enacted by his government.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aKyiv rules out ceasefire as Russia steps up offensive in Ukraine's east
RE
05:55aKyiv rules out ceasefire as Russia steps up offensive in Ukraine's east
RE
05:09aBiden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing
RE
05:07aBeijing reports 94 local daily COVID cases
RE
04:21aU.S. looking to deepen economic partnership with Taiwan, Sullivan says
RE
04:14aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:57aAirstrike hits university building in Bakhmut, Ukraine
RE
03:57aUK PM Johnson has not intervened in 'partygate' report, education minister says
RE
03:43a"It's good to have a change" - Australians react after election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
2Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
3Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed sells $1.5 bln stake in Kingdom Holding to PIF
4Zara Investment : Board Of Directors-(ZARA)-2022-05-22
5Urgent Headline News

HOT NEWS