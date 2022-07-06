Log in
UK PM Johnson pledges to fight on

07/06/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
STORY: "Frankly, Mr Speaker, the job of a Prime Minister when he's been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going."

A defiant Boris Johnson brushed off growing calls for him to resign on Wednesday (July 6).

The UK leader has been wounded by a stream of resignations from his top team and junior ministers.

They have stepped down in protest over Johnson's conduct amid numerous scandals.

The latest one being over whether his office told the truth about sexual misconduct allegations against a lawmaker.

During Prime Minister's Questions, the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, grilled Johnson on the issue.

"He knew the accused minister had previously committed predatory behaviour, but he promoted him to a position of power anyway. Why?""

"Mr Speaker, that individual, the member from Tamworth no longer has the Conservative whip, he no longer has a job..."

Johnson also faced withering attacks from his own party.

Former health minister Sajid Javid, who along with the finance minister resigned on Tuesday evening,

stressed the need for integrity in politics.

He also listed a series of scandals that had embroiled the prime minister in recent months,

including the breaking of coronavirus lockdown rules.

"I continued to give the benefit of the doubt, and now this week, again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we've all been told. And at some point, we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now."

A month ago, Johnson survived a confidence vote of Conservative lawmakers.

Current party rules mean he cannot face another such challenge for a year.

However, some lawmakers are seeking to change those rules.


