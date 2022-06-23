UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose two by-elections

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson's Conservative Party was defeated in two parliamentary
by-elections on Friday, in a sign of the depth of voter
discontent after months of scandals and a growing cost of living
crisis.
The defeats, including one in a previously safe seat, could
renew speculation about Johnson's future after he earlier this
month survived one move by Conservative lawmakers against him.
Johnson has come under intense pressure to resign after he
was fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules after a police
investigation into gatherings at his Downing Street offices.
The centrist Liberal Democrat party won the seat of Tiverton
and Honiton, in a deeply Conservative part of southwest England,
with a majority of over 6,000, overturning a majority of more
than 24,000 that was won by the Conservatives in 2019.
The Liberal Democrats said it was the biggest ever majority
to be overturned at a British parliamentary by-election,
suggesting that other Conservative lawmakers may be at risk of
losing their seats in the party's southern heartlands.
"Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for
Britain. They've sent a loud and clear message: It's time for
Boris Johnson to go, and go now," the winning Lib Dem candidate
Richard Foord said in his victory speech.
"With every day Boris Johnson clings to office, he brings
further shame, chaos and neglect."
In the separate parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern
England, the opposition Labour party also defeated the
Conservatives.
Johnson led the Conservatives to their biggest majority in
three decades at the 2019 national election, winning praise from
his party for his ability to win in traditionally Labour-voting
areas in north and central England.
However, the loss of Wakefield could indicate that his
ability to win again in these areas at the next national
election, expected in 2024, has been compromised too.
Johnson on Thursday rejected the suggestion that he could
resign if the Conservatives lost both seats, saying it was
common for governing parties to lose mid-term by-elections.
The by-elections were triggered by high-profile resignations
of Conservative lawmakers - one who admitted watching
pornography in parliament, and another found guilty of sexually
assaulting a teenage boy.
