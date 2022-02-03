Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
UK PM Johnson's office confirms his director of communications has left government

02/03/2022 | 01:46pm EST
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Director of Communications Jack Doyle has left government, a spokesperson for the prime minister confimed on Thursday.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
