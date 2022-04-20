Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election

04/20/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would fight the next election and could not think of any circumstances in which he would resign.

Opposition parties, and some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers, have said the prime minister must go after police fined him for breaking his own stringent coronavirus lockdown rules.

"Of course," Johnson said when asked by reporters during a flight to India whether he will fight the next election.

Asked if he saw any circumstances where he could resign, he said: "Not a lot springs to mind at the moment."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskills; Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pUkraine seeks Mariupol evacuation talks after surrender-or-die ultimatum expires
RE
05:07pToronto market ends lower as Shopify shares slide
RE
05:07pNetflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming
RE
05:05pChina's March soybean imports from U.S. fall from previous year
RE
05:05pUK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election
RE
05:04pBank of Japan boosts defense of yield target, offers to buy debt for four days
RE
05:04pA FALSE START AND A RUSSIAN LOAN : Macron-Le Pen debate takeaways
RE
05:03pNo 'good or bad' in exchange rates, Japan official says, as yen slips
RE
05:02pSouth Carolina court stays first firing-squad execution in U.S. since 2010
RE
05:00pUkraine seeks Mariupol evacuation talks after surrender-or-die ultimatum expires
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
3Nasdaq drops as Netflix subscriber numbers weigh on tech
4SIEMENS AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

HOT NEWS