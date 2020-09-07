UK PM Johnson to say withdrawal agreement is 'contradictory' on Northern Ireland- Telegraph

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is
set to tell the European Union on Tuesday that the Brexit
divorce deal is "contradictory" on Northern Ireland, the
Telegraph newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3m0VFvO on Monday.
It said he believes the UK-EU withdrawal agreement is
legally ambiguous and would leave Northern Ireland isolated from
the rest of the UK, something that was unforeseen when he agreed
to it last year.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)