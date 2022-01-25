Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK PM Johnson under fresh pressure over lockdown birthday bash

01/25/2022 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Milton Keynes University Hospital

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Tuesday fighting fresh allegations that he broke the COVID lockdown rules he imposed by attending a surprise birthday party in Downing Street when social gatherings indoors were banned.

Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority in more than 30 years, is trying to shore up his premiership after claims that he and his staff partied at the heart of the British state during the worst pandemic for a century.

Revelations of revelry, including boozy parties in Downing Street, suitcases of supermarket wine, a broken children's swing, a wine fridge and jokes by staff about how to present such parties to reporters, have hammered Johnson's approval ratings.

ITV reported that Johnson attended a surprise party on his birthday, June 19. Up to 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room of No. 10, his office and residence, ITV said.

The prime minister was presented with a cake whilst Carrie, now his wife, led staff in a chorus of happy birthday, ITV said.

Johnson's transport minister, Grant Shapps, said he understood voter concerns about such reports but that Johnson clearly did not organise to be given a birthday cake.

"I understand the sense of concern about the sort of reports we see on the front of the newspapers," Shapps told Sky. "Mistakes were made."

"Just to be clear, the prime minister clearly didn't organise to be given a cake; some people came forward and thought it would be appropriate on his birthday to present a cake."

Johnson has given a variety of explanations about the previous allegations of parties: first he said no rules had been broken but then he apologised to the British people for the apparent hypocrisy of such gatherings.

An official investigation by Cabinet Office official Sue Gray into the lockdown parties is due to be published later this week. Shapps said Gray was aware of the birthday party details.

ITV said one of the attendees was interior designer Lulu Lytle, who was renovating Johnson's flat in the building. ITV also said it understood that family friends were hosted in the prime minister's residence on the previous evening.

His office denied this claim.

"This is totally untrue," a spokesperson told ITV. "In line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening."

Lytle's company said she was not invited to any birthday celebration but was in Downing Street on the day and had briefly entered the Cabinet Room as requested.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson had to go.

"This is yet more evidence that we have got a prime minister who believes that the rules that he made don't apply to him."

"We cannot afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless government. The prime minister is a national distraction and he's got to go."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Paul Sandle; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

By Alistair Smout and Paul Sandle


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22aThousands evacuated from Athens motorway as snowstorm hits Greece
RE
03:20aMali asks Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed there
RE
03:17aIndonesia, Singapore sign extradition, airspace and defence agreements
RE
03:15aMARKETMIND : Buy the dip? Or pray for Fed put?
RE
03:14aLme three-month tin falls 3% to $41,300 a tonne…
RE
03:13aIndonesia, Singapore sign extradition, airspace and defence agreements
RE
03:13aChina blue-chip stocks end at 15-mth low ahead of Fed meeting, Lunar New Year
RE
03:12aAt least six killed in Cameroon stadium stampede, says state broadcaster
RE
03:11aSouth African rand weaker on Ukraine tension, Fed worries
RE
03:11aUK's Royal Mail to cut 700 management jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Exclusive-Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN revives plan for New York list..
3Credit Suisse's problems mount as lender warns on Q4 profit
4Asian shares extend losses on Ukraine fears and Fed jitters
5Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges

HOT NEWS