UK PM Liz Truss, France's Macron pledge to improve energy cooperation

09/20/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
Liz Truss visit to U.S. for the United Nations General Assembly, in New York

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron will work together to reduce volatility in the energy market and cut costs for households facing soaring bills, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"As our people face a difficult winter with huge uncertainty of energy supply and the cost of living, the Prime Minister and President Macron underscored the importance of working together to end reliance on Russian energy and strengthen energy security," the spokesperson said.

"We must continue to demonstrate to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that his economic blackmail over energy and food supplies will not succeed."

Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister two weeks earlier, met Macron at the UN General Assembly in New York.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
