UK PM Rishi Sunak could delay Oct 31 fiscal statement - foreign minister

Minister: Sunak may need more time to get fiscal plan
Sunak gathers cabinet on first full day in job
New PM will face questions over cabinet appointments
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak could delay the announcement of a plan to repair the
country's public finances, foreign minister James Cleverly said
on Wednesday, suggesting a little more time might be needed to
spell out the details.
Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss after her brief stint as prime
minister was engulfed in chaos, gathered his cabinet for the
first time on Wednesday, a day after taking power with a promise
to fix his predecessor's mistakes and stabilise the economy.
At the top of Sunak's agenda will be preparation for a
fiscal statement, keenly anticipated by financial markets, but
which The Times newspaper reported could be pushed back by a few
days.
Asked about the timing of the statement, currently scheduled
for Oct. 31 and expected to set out how the government will plug
a budget shortfall of as much as 40 billion pounds ($45.88
billion), Cleverly did not confirm the date.
"What we want to do is make sure that we get that right,"
Cleverly told BBC television. "If that means a short delay, in
order to make sure that we get this right, I think that that is
not necessarily a bad thing at all."
Investors did not appear fazed by the possible delay.
Sterling was trading up by nearly 1% against the U.S. dollar,
extending its recent recovery, and British government bond
prices were little changed.
Asked to confirm the date of the statement, Sunak's office
pointed to Cleverly's comments.
Britain's financial credibility was shaken last month when
Truss announced a programme of unfunded tax cuts, triggering a
bond market rout so severe the Bank of England had to intervene
and Truss was forced into a U-turn.
On the fiscal statement, Cleverly told Sky News in a
separate interview: "We know it needs to come soon. We know
people want certainty. We know people want a clearer idea of the
government's plans."
Any delay could affect the BoE's plans as it ponders its
interest rate announcement due on Nov. 3 and prepares to begin
selling bonds from its quantitative easing programme on Nov. 1.
The start of those bond sales was pushed back by a day last week
to accommodate the fiscal statement.
DECISION-MAKING
As Britain's third prime minister this year, Sunak faces a
daunting list of problems including what he called a "profound
economic crisis" and uniting a fractured party whose reputation
has been shredded by months of scandals and rows.
He began on Tuesday by re-appointing Jeremy Hunt as finance
minister. Hunt was drafted in last week by Truss to reverse her
tax-cutting plans and calm financial markets which has so far
largely worked.
Beyond that, Sunak put together a cabinet with a mix of
views from across the Conservative Party's political factions.
His decision-making immediately came in for criticism from
the opposition Labour Party, which highlighted the reinstating
of lawmaker Suella Braverman as interior minister less than a
week after she was sacked by Truss for a security breach.
That decision will likely come into focus later in the day
when Sunak will for the first time face the opposition Labour
Party leader Keir Starmer for Prime Minister's Questions - the
weekly showpiece political debate in parliament at 12 noon (1100
GMT).
After Sunak promised in his first speech as prime minister
to lead with integrity and accountability, some Labour lawmakers
have accused him of cutting a backroom deal with Braverman to
give her one of the biggest jobs in government in exchange for
her support in his leadership bid.
($1 = 0.8718 pounds)
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Robert Birsel and Hugh
Lawson)