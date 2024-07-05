STORY: ::July 5, 2024

::British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes

defeat, saying Labour has won

::Northallerton, England

"The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future. The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight. There is much to learn and reflect on, and I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hardworking, conservative candidates who lost tonight. Despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry. I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result. Before I leave the job of Prime Minister, to which I have given my all. I will then return here to my family's home. And I look forward to spending more time with you all in the weeks, months and years ahead. Thank you.''

On a humiliating night for Sunak, the Conservatives have so far only won 70 and were predicted to suffer the worst performance in the party's long history with voters punishing them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

Sunak conceded defeat and said he had called Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.

Sunak stunned Westminster and many in his own party by calling the election earlier than he needed to in May with the Conservatives trailing Labour by some 20 points in opinion polls, and his campaign then proved a disaster.