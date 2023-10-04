UK PM Sunak confirms cancellation of HS2 northern leg

MANCHESTER (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled the northern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail project on Wednesday, blaming a doubling in costs for the decision.

He pledged to invest 36 billion pounds ($43.66 billion) of savings in new transport networks instead. ($1 = 0.8245 pounds) (Reporting by UK bureau; Editing by Kate Holton)