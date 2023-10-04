He pledged to invest 36 billion pounds ($43.66 billion) of savings in new transport networks instead.
($1 = 0.8245 pounds)
(Reporting by UK bureau; Editing by Kate Holton)
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled the northern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail project on Wednesday, blaming a doubling in costs for the decision.
He pledged to invest 36 billion pounds ($43.66 billion) of savings in new transport networks instead.
($1 = 0.8245 pounds)
(Reporting by UK bureau; Editing by Kate Holton)
UK 30-year yield hits highest since 1998 in global bond rout
LONDON (Reuters) - British 30-year government bond yields hit a 25-year high on Wednesday, driven by a relentless sell-off of long-dated debt in the United States and elsewhere.
Novartis' Sandoz spin-off valued at 10.3 bln Swiss francs in market debut