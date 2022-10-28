UK PM Sunak could freeze foreign aid for two more years -Telegraph

Oct 28 (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Rishi
Sunak is considering freezing the country's foreign aid budget
for an additional two years, the Telegraph reported on Friday,
citing sources.
Britain's spending on foreign aid is set at 0.5% of national
income. The government had cut its foreign aid spending two
years ago as the country faced a huge hit to public finances due
to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunak, who was finance minister at the time, had said last
year that foreign spending should return to 0.7% of economic
output by 2024-2025.
However, according to the Telegraph report, officials
are considering extending the foreign aid spending cut by
another two years to 2026-2027.
The report added there was scope for deeper cuts alongwith
an option to peg foreign aid spending to inflation for three
years in the future.
The report comes as the government draws up spending
cuts and cancels tax cuts as the rising cost of mortgages, food,
fuel and heating squeezes many household budgets.
UK's Treasury department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
