UK PM Sunak discusses illegal Channel crossings with France's Macron

10/28/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Rishi Sunak at Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of making the English Channel route "completely unviable" for people traffickers in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Sunak also committed to deepening the countries' partnership to "deter deadly journeys across the Channel that benefit organised criminals", the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M)


© Reuters 2022
