Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK PM Sunak gathers cabinet to begin 'hard work' of fixing economy

10/26/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Penny Mordaunt walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will gather his newly appointed cabinet for the first time on Wednesday, a day after taking power with a promise to fix the mistakes of his predecessor and stabilise the economy.

At the top of Sunak's agenda will be preparation for a fiscal statement, keenly anticipated by financial markets, which is scheduled for Oct. 31 but which the Times newspaper reported could be pushed back by a few days.

Asked about the timing of the statement, expected to set out how the government will plug a budget shortfall of as much as 40 billion pounds ($45.88 billion), foreign minister James Cleverly told Sky News he did not have a "specific confirmation" of the date.

"(Sunak), of course, will want to take some time to work on the detail on that," Cleverly said. "We know it needs to come soon. We know people want certainty. We know people want a clearer idea of the government's plans."

Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as leader after her brief stint as prime minister was engulfed in chaos, on Tuesday chose to not bring in a new finance minister but did appoint a cabinet with a mix of views from across the Conservative Party's political factions.

His decision-making immediately came in for criticism from the opposition Labour Party, which focused on the reinstating of lawmaker Suella Braverman as interior minister less than a week after she was sacked by Truss for a security breach.

As Britain's third prime minister this year, Sunak faces a daunting list of problems beyond the economic crisis, including how to unite and rebuild a fractured party whose reputation has been shredded by months of scandals and rows.

"The hard work begins now and together, the prime minister's new cabinet will deliver for the British people," a source in his Number 10 Downing Street office said in a statement.

Later in the day, Sunak will for the first time face the opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer for Prime Minister's Questions - the weekly showpiece political debate in parliament at 12 noon (1100 GMT).

($1 = 0.8718 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By William James and Sachin Ravikumar


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:03aThai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beat forecast
RE
03:03aYield on 10-yr u.s. treasury notes down 6.60 bps to one-week low…
RE
02:59aReckitt upbeat on sales outlook as prices rise
RE
02:57aUK watchdog clears London Stock Exchange's takeover of Quantile
RE
02:56aJapan stimulus package to likely to total $170 billion, Kyodo says
RE
02:53aUK PM Sunak gathers cabinet to begin 'hard work' of fixing economy
RE
02:53aGermany's Symrise hikes sales target on strong pet food, cosmetics demand
RE
02:52aBarclays reports Q3 profit inches higher on fixed income boost
RE
02:51aAustralian shares rise as investors shrug off dismal inflation data
RE
02:50aFormer us treasury secretary mnuchin: i believe we have recessi…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares rise on hopes of rate hike slowdown
2Deutsche Bank reports big jump in Q3 profit despite slump in deal-makin..
3Banco Santander 3Q Profit Beat Views as Rising Rates Helped Revenue Off..
4Adverse financial markets in China and the strong impact of inflation i..
5Toyota slashes leasing fee for troubled EV to rekindle orders

HOT NEWS