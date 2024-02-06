"I'm in regular contact with him, as I always am, and that will absolutely continue," Sunak told BBC Radio on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and saddened by King Charles' cancer diagnosis, adding he was in regular contact with the king and that would continue during his treatment.
"I'm in regular contact with him, as I always am, and that will absolutely continue," Sunak told BBC Radio on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 3 AM ET
BP Joins Oil Majors With Resilient Profit Beat; Lifts Buyback -- 2nd Update
BP Joins Oil Majors With Resilient Profit Beat; Launches $1.75 Billion Buyback -- Update
Record sales in Indian financial stocks snap FPI buying streak in January
S.Africa's takeover panel reviewing Canal Plus' attempt to buyout MultiChoice
Infineon with robust Q1 FY 2024. Market environment outside automotive remains weak. Weaker currency and markets are leading to an adjustment of FY 2024 outlook
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Track Higher as Investors Parse More Fedspeak
Japan's Nikkei edges down on caution before earnings, profit-taking