February 06, 2024 at 02:44 am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and saddened by King Charles' cancer diagnosis, adding he was in regular contact with the king and that would continue during his treatment.

"I'm in regular contact with him, as I always am, and that will absolutely continue," Sunak told BBC Radio on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)