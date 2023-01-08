UK PM Sunak says he is open to discussing pay rises for nurses

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi
Sunak said on Sunday he was willing to discuss pay rises for
nurses in a bid to end strikes that have deepened a crisis
within the health service the day before the government meets
with trade union leaders.
Britain's National Health Service, long treasured and funded
by taxpayers, delivers free care to all, but is under strain
following years of relative underinvestment and the fallout from
the COVID-19 pandemic.
The strikes, staff shortages, and winter flu have led some
hospitals to declare critical incidents. Patients are facing
hours-long waits for ambulances, and some are being treated in
corridors.
Sunak, who is under increasing pressure including from
members of his Conservative Party to improve wage offers to
healthcare staff, said the government was willing to have
conversations with union leaders about pay, despite ministers
previously refusing to reopen talks about this year's deal.
"We want to have a reasonable, honest, two-way conversation
about pay," Sunak told the BBC. "The door has always been open
to talk about the things that nurses want to talk about, and the
unions want to talk about more generally."
Pat Cullen, the head of the Royal College of Nursing union,
said she had a "chink of optimism" after noticing a "little
shift" in the prime minister’s stance.
Thousands of nurses in Britain will go on strike again on
Jan. 18 and 19 over pay after walking out on two days in
December.
"The prime minister talked about coming to the table. That’s
a move for me because I’ve said ‘let’s meet halfway’. I can’t
negotiate on my own,” Cullen said.
"We will put our case, but what the government wants to talk
about tomorrow is pay moving forward and in the broadest terms.
That is not going to avert the strike action that’s planned for
10 days’ time."
Sunak also repeatedly refused to say whether he uses private
healthcare insisting the issue is a "distraction from the things
that really matter".
"As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my
family’s healthcare situation," he said. "It’s not really
relevant."
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill;
Editing by William Schomberg and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)