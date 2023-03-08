(Alliance News) - Rishi Sunak will meet President Joe Biden in the US on Monday as ministers unveil the new integrated review of defence and foreign policy.

The prime minister's Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will join the pair in San Diego for talks over the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under the Aukus pact between the three nations.

Downing Street confirmed Sunak will make an announcement surrounding the update to the integrated review while in the US.

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "I can say the prime minister will be in the US on Monday for discussions on Aukus with President Biden and the Australian Prime Minister Albanese.

"On Monday the government will also publish the update to the integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy."

