Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK PM Sunak wants to "restore integrity" after sacking Zahawi

01/30/2023 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would do whatever was necessary to "restore integrity" when asked about the sacking of Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi over his personal tax affairs - the latest scandal to involve one of his ministers.

"I will take whatever steps are necessary to restore the integrity back into politics," Sunak told reporters on Monday, the day after he sacked Zahawi.

Sunak had initially stood by Zahawi before ordering an independent adviser to investigate questions over his tax affairs after it emerged Zahawi had settled a probe by Britain's tax authorities last year.

It is a setback to Sunak's attempt at a government reset after a chaotic 2022 that saw three different British prime ministers. An investigation into alleged bullying by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is ongoing and could cause further headaches.

Answering reporters' questions during a visit to the north of England, Sunak said he followed the right process over Zahawi.

"What I've done is follow a process, which is the right process. Integrity is really important to me," he said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:41aTikTok's CEO to testify before Congress in March
RE
06:40aIndian lender PNB has 70 billion rupees exposure to Adani Group -MD
RE
06:40aIndia's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation
RE
06:39aAbu Dhabi's IHC plans to invest $381 mln in Adani Enterprises
RE
06:37aItaly's post office invests $1.3 billion to refurbish branches
RE
06:36aAdani enterprises' $2.5 bln secondary share sale subscribed 3% b…
RE
06:33aArmenia tells World Court Azerbaijan blockade is 'ethnic cleansing'
RE
06:33aDanish government proposes to spend $337 million on inflation aid package
RE
06:31aBlinken reaffirms two-state solution ahead of Israeli-Palestinian visit
RE
06:28aIndonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani among candidates for top central bank job - media
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
2Adani Enterprises shares rise but other group stocks plunge after short..
3Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4

HOT NEWS