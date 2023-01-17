Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK PM Sunak will not extend deadline to replace EU laws - spokesman

01/17/2023 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not extend an end-of-year deadline to replace European Union laws that were retained after Britain left the bloc, his office said on Tuesday.

Legislation enabling the replacement of EU laws is due to be debated in parliament on Wednesday amid criticism from opponents that it could lead to a weakening of the social protections previously enshrined through Britain's EU membership.

The government says the bill is not about watering down standards, workers' rights or environmental protections, and instead aims to create a regulatory environment that drives economic growth.

The bill's most important provision automatically disapplies secondary retained EU law by Dec. 31, generating uncertainty for businesses and concern that the size of the task of replacing thousands of laws could swallow up government resources.

But asked if the government was sticking with the current deadline, Sunak's spokesperson said: "That's right".

A government dashboard listing identified retained EU laws (REUL) to be replaced shows the environment, transport and finance ministries alone have over 1,300 REUL between them, but there could be many more that have not been identified.

"Some of this work can be done and introduced quite quickly," the spokesperson told reporters. "Some will take more time to develop."

The government says the bill will "remove years of burdensome EU regulation", highlighting changes in approaches to gene editing for farmers and the regulatory approach to insurance that the government has announced.

But critics warn it creates massive amounts of work for departments with little benefit, empowers ministers to replace laws as they see fit and opens the door to weaker regulatory protections.

"Tomorrow the Retained EU Law bill comes back before us, which will see vital employment rights... scrapped at the end of this year if ministers do not act," opposition Labour lawmaker Justin Madders told parliament.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

By Alistair Smout


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
10:56aCarvana adopts shareholder rights plan to protect ability to reduce future tax bills
RE
10:56aRMT train drivers to join UK strike action next month
AN
10:55aGermany exploring trilateral gas solidarity deal with Italy, Switzerland
RE
10:54aUK regulator probes Asda's purchase of petrol forecourt estate
RE
10:53aMeta's oversight board calls for more inclusive adult nudity policy
RE
10:53aExclusive-Jailed Kurdish leader says Erdogan seeking pre-election 'chaos' but will fail
RE
10:51aDavos 2023: Ukraine's first lady to deliver letter from Zelenskiy for China
RE
10:47aCrypto hedge funds ended 2022 down almost 50% - BarclayHedge data
RE
10:45aUK PM Sunak will not extend deadline to replace EU laws - spokesman
RE
10:45aDAVOS 2023: EU's Von der Leyen backs listing Iran's Guards as terrorist group
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, Entain, NatWest, Tesla, Wells Fargo...
3Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
4Ekopak : proposes changes to the Board of Directors
5Tesla, Musk face trial in shareholder case over 2018 tweets

HOT NEWS