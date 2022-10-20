UK PM Truss clings to power as chaos in Westminster deepens

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz
Truss struggled to retain a grip on power on Thursday, a day
after a second top minister quit and rowing and jostling broke
out among her lawmakers in parliament in a dramatic breakdown of
unity and discipline.
Six weeks into the job, Truss has been buffeted by a bond
market rout, suffered the lowest approval ratings of a British
leader in decades, abandoned almost all of her policy programme
and has now lost her interior minister who quit on Wednesday,
less than a week after she fired her finance minister.
Lawmakers openly argued in parliament on Wednesday amid
confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote
in her administration.
There were reports — later contradicted — that the
government's chief whip, who is in charge of parliamentary
enforcer, had resigned.
In a sign of the chaos, Downing Street issued a statement at
1:33 am (0033 GMT) to say the prime minister had "full
confidence" in the chief whip and her deputy.
"The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who
failed to support the government," a government spokesperson
said. "Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote
with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary
action."
Truss has been fighting for her political survival since
Sept. 23 when her finance minister at the time, Kwasi Kwarteng,
announced a "mini-budget" of vast, unfunded tax cuts that sent
shockwaves through financial markets.
British borrowing costs have soared, threatening to hit
the housing market and aggravate a cost-of-living crisis.
The government’s subsequent reversal of those measures
has added to the challenge for Truss to stay in Downing Street —
an impression deepened by the chaotic scenes in parliament on
Wednesday.
A handful of lawmakers have openly called for Truss to
quit, and others have discussed who should replace her.
Transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, asked by Times
Radio if Truss would lead the Conservative Party into the next
election which is expected in 2024, said: "At the moment that is
still the case."
