UK PM Truss commits to triple-lock pension policy

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz
Truss said on Wednesday she was committed to increasing state
pensions in line with the level of inflation, even as the
government looks for deep spending cuts.
"We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain
the triple lock, and I am completely committed to it, so is the
chancellor (finance minister)," she told parliament.
The pension triple lock is a government promise to raise
publicly-funded pensions by the level of earnings, inflation or
2.5%, whichever is highest.
