Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK PM candidate Sunak: Russia's Putin should be barred from G20

08/19/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Conservative Party leadership hustings in Cardiff

LONDON (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak, one of the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, has called on the G20 to bar Russian President Vladimir Putin from its meetings until Moscow halts the war in Ukraine, his spokesman said on Friday.

Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali this November, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said earlier.

"Our G20 partners and allies have a collective responsibility to call Putin's abhorrent behaviour out. Sitting round a table with him isn't good enough when he is responsible for children being killed in their beds as they sleep," a spokesman for former finance minister Sunak said.

"We need to send a strong message to Putin that he doesn't have a seat at the table unless and until he stops his illegal war in Ukraine."

Polls show Sunak is trailing current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the contest to replace Johnson, which will conclude on Sept. 5. Truss's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As head of the G20 this year, Indonesia has faced pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin over his country's invasion on Ukraine, which his government calls a "special military operation".

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend the Bali summit.

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aBali bomber could be released in days, law official says
RE
05:26aUK PM CANDIDATE SUNAK : Russia's Putin should be barred from G20
RE
05:23aRising food prices drive Morocco's CPI up 7.7% in July
RE
05:23aUkraine says Russia plans to disconnect nuclear plant's power blocks from grid
RE
05:15aCitigroup fined $15 million for failures over market abuse rules
RE
05:13aEuropean shares trip on recession fears as German producer prices surge
RE
05:11aPhilippine central bank to respond, but not match Fed rate hikes
RE
05:09aU.S. Treasury approves up to $750 million small business capital funds for four states
RE
05:06aEuropean stocks fall as weak economic data hits sentiment
RE
05:05aRyan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release
2UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
3Key Pakistani internet providers report outage
4Trending : NetEase Shares Fall a Day After Strong Earnings
5Presentation of the 2nd quarter 2022

HOT NEWS