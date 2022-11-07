Advanced search
UK PM hopes to raise case of hunger striker Abd el-Fattah with Egypt's Sisi

11/07/2022 | 10:21am EST
Rishi Sunak at Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he hoped to meet Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, later on Monday to raise the case of the Egyptian-British hunger striker, Alaa Abd el-Fattah.

Sunak, in Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP27 climate talks, said he would raise the issue of Abd el-Fattah, who rose to prominence with Egypt's 2011 uprising and who has been on hunger strike for more than 200 days in protest over his detention.

"I am hoping to see President Sisi later today, when I will of course raise this issue," Sunak told reporters. "It's something that not just the United Kingdom but many countries want to see resolved."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M; editing by Andy BRuce)


© Reuters 2022
