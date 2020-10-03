UK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson launched a review aimed at improving transport
connections across the UK, as part of a plan to boost the
pandemic-hit economy and strengthen ties between its member
nations.
The study will consider air links within the country, road
and rail links in Scotland, the Welsh rail network, as well as
the cost and practicality of building a "fixed link" with
Northern Ireland, said a government statement on Saturday.
Johnson has in the past spoken of his desire for a 20-mile
plus bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The review will be conducted by Peter Hendy, chair of
state-owned rail track owner Network Rail, and report its
findings in summer 2021.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Louise Heavens)