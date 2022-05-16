Log in
UK PM says we need legislative "insurance" on Northern Ireland

05/16/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
British PM Johnson visits Northern Ireland

BELFAST (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government needed to consider legislation in parallel with holding talks the European Union on getting changes to post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Johnson's government agreed to a protocol which created a customs border in the sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, but it now says the required bureaucracy is intolerable.

"We would love for this to be done in a consensual way with our friends and partners, ironing out some of these problems," Johnson told reporters. "But to get that done to have the insurance we need to we need to proceed with a legislative solution at the same time."

(Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2022
