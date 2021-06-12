Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK PM stands firm on post-Brexit trade, calls for pragmatism

06/12/2021 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G7 summit in Cornwall

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood firm in his position on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland in talks with French, German and European Union leaders on Saturday, urging "pragmatism and compromise" to find a solution.

His spokesman told reporters other issues were raised in the talks with the leaders and rejected the idea that President Emmanuel Macron had demanded Britain stick to its divorce deal with the EU if it wanted a reset in relations with France.

Johnson, who is hosting a meeting of the G7 - the world's most advanced economies - in southwestern England this weekend, is keen to downplay a row with the EU over their divorce agreement and put the focus on global issues.

But the spokesman said the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, part of the Brexit deal which covers trade with the British province, had been raised in talks with Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU leaders on Saturday.

"It's important to stress again, with Macron and Merkel a number of issues were raised ... The PM (prime minister) in all cases (expressed) confidence in the UK's position as regards to the Northern Ireland protocol and the desire for pragmatism and compromise on all sides," the spokesman said.

Asked about Macron's proposal for a reset in relations if Britain showed it would abide by the Brexit deal it signed, he added: "That's not how I would characterise the meeting this morning. The prime minister and President Macron agreed on the need to deepen the bilateral relationship between the UK and France ... there was no dependence placed on that linked to the protocol."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59aTOSHIBA  : Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman
RE
06:40aUK PM stands firm on post-Brexit trade, calls for pragmatism
RE
06:29aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA  : Recommendations of 44th GST Council Meeting
PU
06:24aIndia cuts taxes on some COVID-19 medicines and equipment
RE
06:07aSaudi arabia says hajj pilgrimage is limited to only citizens and residents this year- spa
RE
06:03aSaudi arabia haj ministry announces 60,000 pilgrims for pilgrimage this season due to covid- spa
RE
05:41aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB  : Xi congratulates Mongolia's president on his election
PU
05:31aChina's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
RE
04:57aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA  : Nigeria's gas reserves hit 206.53 trillion standard cubic feet
PU
04:43aHK bankers and lawyers win right to apply for access to corporate registry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
2Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINA'S NEW POWER PLAY : More Control of Tech Companies' Troves of Data

HOT NEWS