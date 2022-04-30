UK PM told Zelenskiy he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine -Johnson's office

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday
that he was more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine, a
spokesperson for Johnson's office said following a call between
the pair.
"He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide
additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment
they needed to defend themselves," the spokesperson said, adding
that Johnson also offered Britain's continued economic and
humanitarian support.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)