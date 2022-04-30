Log in
UK PM told Zelenskiy he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine -Johnson's office

04/30/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday that he was more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine, a spokesperson for Johnson's office said following a call between the pair.

"He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment they needed to defend themselves," the spokesperson said, adding that Johnson also offered Britain's continued economic and humanitarian support. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
