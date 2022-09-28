UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying
09/28/2022 | 09:13am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"We welcome steps announced by the Bank of England to restore orderly conditions through temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds," the spokesperson added.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Gareth Jones)