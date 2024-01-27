Staunton's exit was imminent though yet to be finalised, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(Reuters) - UK Post Office chairman Henry Staunton is to leave amid frustration in government over the state-owned company's governance as it reels from a scandal over wrongful conviction of workers, the Sky News reported on Saturday.
Staunton's exit was imminent though yet to be finalised, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Chinese to invest up to $7 bln in Congo mining infrastructure - statement
Biden returns to South Carolina to bolster support with Black voters
Russia ready to discuss gas supplies with EU as Ukraine transit deal expires -agencies
South Gaza battles rage as heavy rain hits displaced people further north
China's Guangzhou first to completely ease purchase limit on large homes
Boeing 737 MAX lands in China, ending import freeze on order backlog
Bayer Ordered to Pay $2.25 Billion in Pennsylvania Roundup Case, Reuters Says
World's largest cruise ship sets sail, bringing concerns about methane emissions