January 27, 2024 at 11:24 am EST

(Reuters) - UK Post Office chairman Henry Staunton is to leave amid frustration in government over the state-owned company's governance as it reels from a scandal over wrongful conviction of workers, the Sky News reported on Saturday.

Staunton's exit was imminent though yet to be finalised, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)