Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK Retail Sales Increase in September, Outpacing Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:24am EDT

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Retail sales in the U.K. grew for fifth straight month in September and at a quicker pace than that of August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Sales volumes increased by 1.5% in September compared with the previous month, taking the overall level of sales 5.5% above February's pre-pandemic levels.

The reading beats expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who forecasted sales to rise 0.5%.

On an annual basis, retail sales were up 4.7%, above the economists' expectations of a 3.6% increase.

While food sales have done well in recent months as people have eaten out less, nonfood store sales have made a recovery to 1.7% above their February levels, the report said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 0223ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57aBritain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
RE
02:55aBritain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
RE
02:55aOil slips as COVID-19 pandemic may force Russia to support extending output cuts
RE
02:54aRyanair, easyJet, others offer refunds after watchdog inquiry
RE
02:53aGold steady as hopes of U.S. stimulus counter strong dollar
RE
02:52aChina to set five-year plan for steering economy through choppy waters
RE
02:48aJapan set to target zero emissions by 2050 in policy shift
RE
02:47aCOVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring- French epidemiologist
RE
02:45aBangladesh scraps another LNG import tender over high prices
RE
02:41aGlobal stocks bide time as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
3ABB LTD : ABB : 3Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Beat Expectations
4SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : SCHINDLER : raises 2020 guidance on China boost
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS TELLS SUPPLIERS: plan now for post-crisis output hike
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group