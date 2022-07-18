UK Royal Air Force halts flights at Brize Norton base due to heatwave

Sky, citing a military source, earlier said the RAF had halted flights in and out of the base. Britain is forecast to hit record temperatures on Monday.

"During this period of extreme temperature flight safety remains the RAF's top priority, so aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations," the Royal Air Force said of flights at RAF Brize Norton, in a statement posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence.

