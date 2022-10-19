UK Sells GBP3.25 Billion in January 2032 Gilt

By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K.'s Debt Management Agency sold 3.25 billion British pounds ($3.66 billion) in January 2032 dated gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held on Oct. 5, 2022.

Issue 1% Jan 31 2032 gilt Amount on offer 3.25 bln Bids received 7.87 bln Bids accepted 3.25 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.42 (2.50) Average yield 4.109% (4.123%) Maximum Yield 4.112% (4.125%) Average price 76.209 (76.04) Settlement date Thursday, Oct. 20

