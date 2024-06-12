By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 900 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in March 2045 dated index-linked gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. 


Issue              0.625% March 22 2045 Index-linked gilt 
Amount on offer    900  mln 
Bids received      3.5  bln 
Bids accepted      900  mln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.88 
Real yield         1.304% 
Price              87.67 
Settlement date    June 13, 2024

Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-24 0547ET