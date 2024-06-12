By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 900 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in March 2045 dated index-linked gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP.

Issue 0.625% March 22 2045 Index-linked gilt Amount on offer 900 mln Bids received 3.5 bln Bids accepted 900 mln Bid-to-cover ratio 3.88 Real yield 1.304% Price 87.67 Settlement date June 13, 2024

