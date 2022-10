By Max Colchester

The U.K.'s Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the British government's tax-cutting plan hasn't changed and said that he is totally focused on the mini budget.

"It is a very dicey international situation," the Chancellor of the Exchequer said. "I am not going anywhere."

