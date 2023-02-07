Feb 7 (Reuters) - The UK Treasury has banned Michael
Gove's Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
(DLUHC)from making spending decisions on new capital projects
without specific permission from the Treasury, the Financial
Times reported on Tuesday.
John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury, has stepped in
to prevent DLUHC from signing off spending on any new capital
projects, because of concerns about whether the department is
delivering value for money, the report said.
(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)