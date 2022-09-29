UK Treasury minister rejects IMF concern over tax-cutting budget
09/29/2022 | 02:28am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Chris Philp, Britain's chief secretary to the Treasury, said he disagreed with concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund about the government's tax-cutting budget that has roiled markets, and said the plan would lead to long-term economic growth.
"I saw the IMF comments. I respectfully disagree," he told Sky News.
Philp also said the government would stick to its plan to hold a fuller fiscal announcement on Nov. 23.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M; Editing by William Schomberg)