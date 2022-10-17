Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK Treasury says energy markets financing scheme now open

10/17/2022 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Monday the government's Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS), a support package to help energy firms facing temporary short-term financing problems, was now open for applications.

The scheme is open to "firms of good credit quality playing a significant role in UK energy markets, as generators, shippers or suppliers", the Treasury said in a statement.

"These firms will be able to apply for government-backed guarantees to secure commercial financing and meet large margin calls from energy price volatility," it added.

State-owned firms and energy firms owned by financial institutions and commodity trading houses will not be eligible for the scheme, according to the statement.

Separately, the Bank of England published the rules for energy firms seeking to use the new liquidity tool.

Applications will be accepted on Jan. 27 and, once approved, firms will be able to benefit from a guarantee for 12 months, it specified.

Energy suppliers across Europe have struggled in the face of record-high wholesale power and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading governments to step in to make sure they do not collapse.

"Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to unprecedented volatility in wholesale energy markets. Over the past month, natural gas futures prices have been changing by more than 15% a day," the Treasury said on Monday.

Russia has said Western sanctions and energy policy mistakes have led to the soaring prices and volatility.

Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before they supply the power. This cost has surged along with rocketing power prices, leaving companies struggling to find cash. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Additional reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo Writing by Muvija M Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.39% 310.8437 Real-time Quote.83.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.74% 61.6 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
Latest news "Economy"
06:10aU.S. winter wheat farmers plant into dust as Plains drought persists
RE
06:09aUK energy price guarantee to be targeted and capped after April - Times
RE
06:07aSwedish parliament confirms Moderate Party leader as new prime minister
RE
06:07aIndia likely to produce 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2022-23-industry body
RE
06:07aSerum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak
RE
06:06aEthiopia aims to take control of airports in north as conflict rages
RE
06:05aMore U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit
RE
06:03aMarketmind: Hunt for Yield
RE
06:02aThree killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv residential building - Zelenskiy aide
RE
05:58aUK Treasury says energy markets financing scheme now open
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
3Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
4Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
5Royal BAM N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM Intern..

HOT NEWS