UK Treasury says energy markets financing scheme now open

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry
said on Monday the government's Energy Markets Financing Scheme
(EMFS), a support package to help energy firms facing temporary
short-term financing problems, was now open for applications.
The scheme is open to "firms of good credit quality playing
a significant role in UK energy markets, as generators, shippers
or suppliers", the Treasury said in a statement.
"These firms will be able to apply for government-backed
guarantees to secure commercial financing and meet large margin
calls from energy price volatility," it added.
State-owned firms and energy firms owned by financial
institutions and commodity trading houses will not be eligible
for the scheme, according to the statement.
Separately, the Bank of England published the rules for
energy firms seeking to use the new liquidity tool.
Applications will be accepted on Jan. 27 and, once approved,
firms will be able to benefit from a guarantee for 12 months, it
specified.
Energy suppliers across Europe have struggled in the face of
record-high wholesale power and gas prices following Russia's
invasion of Ukraine, leading governments to step in to make sure
they do not collapse.
"Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to
unprecedented volatility in wholesale energy markets. Over the
past month, natural gas futures prices have been changing by
more than 15% a day," the Treasury said on Monday.
Russia has said Western sanctions and energy policy mistakes
have led to the soaring prices and volatility.
Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain
price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of
default before they supply the power. This cost has surged along
with rocketing power prices, leaving companies struggling to
find cash.
