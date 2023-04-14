LONDON (Reuters) - British health workers represented by the Unison union have voted to accept a government pay proposal, the union said on Friday, adding the 5% wage increase was the best pay deal available after workers had gone on strike.

"Clearly health workers would have wanted more, but this was the best that could be achieved through negotiation," Unison head of health Sara Gorton said in a statement.

