By Ed Frankl

U.K. wage growth held steady in the three months to July at a record level, outstripping inflation and offering the Bank of England further evidence of the persistence of rising wages, even as rising unemployment presents signs of a looser labor market.

Annual growth in average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, held steady at 7.8% in the three months to July, the same as the three months to June and at the highest rate since records began in 2001, according to data from the Office for National Statistics published Tuesday.

This also means earnings increases outstripped annual consumer price rises in the month, which eased to growth of 6.8% in July. The reading matched a forecast by a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

But the U.K.'s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in the period, a little higher than the 4.2% recorded in the April-to-June period. That rate also met expectations.

Meanwhile, the number of vacancies in June to August fell by 64,000 on quarter, adding further evidence of slackening in the jobs market.

While the unemployment rate rose, the continued level of wage growth will concern the Bank of England and could tip the scales in favor of a rate hike at its next meeting. The central bank meets next week to decide whether to raise its key rate from its current 5.25%.

The further rise in wage growth will only add to the Bank of England's unease, despite the tightness of the labor market continuing to loosen, according to Ashley Webb, economist at Capital Economics.

"This suggests that the bank's work is not yet done," he added.

Inflation data for August to be released next Wednesday could add a final piece of the puzzle for the Bank of England's decision, as it aims to bring inflation back down to its 2% target.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-23 0328ET