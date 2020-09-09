Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK acknowledges that post-Brexit bill breaks international law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:17am EDT
EU leaders summit in Brussels

Britain threw Brexit trade talks into chaos on Wednesday by announcing draft legislation that explicitly acknowledges some of its provisions would break international law, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

The proposals, which the government has said would break international law "in a very specific and limited way", has contributed to concerns that Britain could leave the European Union's single market in four months with no new agreement on trade.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament the bill was "a legal safety net to protect our country against extreme or irrational interpretations" of the Northern Ireland part of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, a binding treaty with the EU, that could threaten peace in the British province.

A copy of the Internal Markets Bill seen by Reuters says that certain provisions are "to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law".

The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to ignore parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement by modifying export declarations and other exit procedures.

It will be subject to debate and approval by both chambers of parliament before it becomes law.

Britain quit the EU in January but has remained part of the single market under a status quo agreement that expires in December. It has been negotiating a trade deal to take effect from Jan. 1, but says it is willing to walk away if it cannot agree favourable terms.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he would speak to Johnson to express "very strong concerns" about the plans while his deputy Leo Varadkar called it a "kamikaze" threat that had backfired.

Asked how he could expect Britons to obey the law if his government was willing to undermine it, Johnson said: "We expect everybody in this country to obey the law."

By Elizabeth Piper and William James

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33aAmerican Eagle posts smaller-than-expected loss as loungewear demand surges
RE
08:27aEU exec very concerned about British bill plans, would undermine trust
RE
08:27aEU calls for meeting with UK over 'strong concerns' on new Brexit bill
RE
08:18aUK mid-caps fall as new COVID restrictions hit pubs, restaurants
RE
08:17aUK's post-Brexit Internal Market Bill acknowledges 'inconsistency' with international law
RE
08:17aBiopharma Leaders Unite To Stand With Science; Nine CEOs sign historic pledge to continue to make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals the top priority in development of the first COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
08:17aFitch switches Brexit view to UK going to WTO terms
RE
08:17aUK acknowledges that post-Brexit bill breaks international law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold dips on dollar strength, cenbank meetings in focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group