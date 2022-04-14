Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK adds two further listings under Russia sanctions regime

04/14/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows letters arranged to read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it had added two new listings under its Russia sanctions regime, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aEuro hits two-year low vs dollar as ECB seen in no rush to hike rates
RE
11:13aECB policymakers see July hike as still possible - sources
RE
11:12aMorgan Stanley's dealmakers shine as profit beats estimates
RE
11:11aVietnam to cap public debt at 60% of GDP through 2030 - government
RE
11:11aNasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam; banks report mixed earnings
RE
11:09aWhite House launches diversity action plan for government
RE
11:04aS.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for March -customs
RE
11:03aBritain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy
RE
11:03aBritain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy
RE
11:01aU.S. consumer mood brightens in early April, survey shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2Elon Musk targets Twitter with $41 billion cash takeover offer
3Russia to tow crippled warship back to port after what Ukraine says was..
4BlackRock expects 75% of company and govt assets to be net zero-aligned..
5First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer for Egypt's EFG Hermes

HOT NEWS