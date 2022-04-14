Log in
Press Releases
UK adds two further listings under Russia sanctions regime
04/14/2022 | 10:55am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it had added two new listings under its Russia sanctions regime, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by James Davey)
© Reuters 2022
